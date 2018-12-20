Ogun 2019: Akarigbo charges ADC guber candidate on even development

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta
The Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Victor Babatunde Ajayi has charge the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka to be fair to all the three senatorial districts of the State if eventually he emerged the governor of the state in the forthcoming general election.
Akarigbo gave this advice when he hosted the governorship candidate with the councils of Obas in Remoland.
GNI and his running mate, Mrs Olabisi Okeowo Bolade went to visit the councils Obas to seek for their support and blessings.
In his address at the occasion, the Akarigbo, Oba Ajayi prayed for the success of Isiaka’s governorship ambition, saying “We know you are a lover of Remo. You are a man of integrity. God will bring your prayers to fruition.”
The monarch who lauded the current government for the infrastructural development in the state, however lamented that the development is one-sided.
“Development is a good thing. If you concrentrate development in urban areas or in the capital state, you are only creating problems for yourself. Development has to be balanced in the State, not one-sided. It pays our state to have even development. What we want is for the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.” the monarch said.
He futher urged Isiaka to remain focused on the task ahead while demanding that the traditional institutions in the state be given better recognition.
“Your administration must be focused on releasing funds for local governments, as they are a very important part of the governing process. They also deserve some degree of autonomy. Do not also forget traditional institutions. Please call crucial meetings at the right time. Give us the opportunity to be able to advise you. We know you will be a listening governor.”
Earlier on his address Prince Gboyega Isiaka pledged to take the State to greater heights, noting that Ogun has enough resources to have a life of abundance.
“I must say that we are far from where we should be considering our potential and the enormous resources in the state. Despite all the disappointments of the past, we believe now is the time. We have resolved that during our time Ogun will witness exponential growth. We have been able to put together a very solid economic blueprint that will culminate in a life of abundance for our dear State.”
Isiaka while appreciating the efforts of past governors in the State, reckoned that he has never been involved in any scandal unlike other candidates in the race, saying his clean record will tip the odds in his favour in 2019.
“I come into this race with clean records. My record is clean. I have been in public glare since 2004. I have contested the governorship election twice, both in 2011 and 2015, and in that period no one has said anything disparaging about my character.”
“During that period, I am sure people must have had an idea of who Gboyega Isiaka is and what my character is. I won’t make promises that i cannot fulfill. I am not your typical politician who wants to tell you what you want to hear. The people must be able to decipher who has their best interest at heart. It is not about who has enough money in an envelope.” he stated.
The two-time governorship candidate equally promised to take Ogun to greater heights, saying the State has enough resources to achieve this.
Identifying, education, quality health care, job creation, infrastructural development among others as some of his administration’s plans for the State, the governorship hopeful assured that the good people of Ogun State will enjoy a life of abundance under his watch.
Prominent among the dignitaries who accompanied Prince Isiaka to the Palace include ADC State chairman, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, Party Chieftains, Chief Joju Fadairo and Akogun Pegba Otemolu, Senatorial Candidates of the ADC, Engr. Deji Ashiru (Ogun East), Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni Gomez (Ogun Central) and Hon.Tunde Olabode Ogunpola (Ogun West)