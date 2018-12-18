Ogun 2019: Why we abandoned APC for APM – Hon. Akinlade

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

The Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ogun State chapter has unveiled Hon. Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade (A. K. A Triple A) as its governorship candidate to contest for the forthcoming 2019 governorship election.

It would be recalled that months back Akinlade was the All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate of the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, during the party’s October 2nd 2018 primaries but he lost out to Prince Dapo Abiodun and later defected to APM.

Sooner after Akinlade’s defection, four commissioners, aides and few house of Assembly members who also failed to get tickets to contest for their various positions on the platform of APC also joined him in APM.

Akinlade was presented along with his running mate Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, the former commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State to members of the party at a press conference held at APM’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by the APM state Chairman, Mr. Patrick Oyatayo.

The governorship candidate’s campaign committee was also inaugurated at the occasion.

The Director-General of the committee is former Minister of Mines and Steel, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola while his Deputy is Amosun’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye and Ogun West Senatorial Director is the state commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko among others.

While speaking after he was unveiled, Akinlade said he joined the APM in order to sustain the principle and tempo of the rebuilding mission of Ogun State began by Governor Amosun seven years ago.

He added that his defection was as a result of a strong desire to ensure the state have an orderly and peaceful succession.

Akinlade explained his strong desire was visited with injustice by some people for their personal agenda in the APC rather than overall good of the party and the society at large.

He said imposition of candidates and open hostility to the duly elected party leadership in the state have compelled him and other loyalists of the Governor to look for an alternative platform in ” search of injustive, internal democracy and the sustenance of the mission to rebuild Ogun state “.

Akinlade revealed that mission and struggle against marginalisation of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District must be pursue to logical conclusion, insisting that no indigene of the zone has ruled the state since its creation in 1976.

This (marginalisation), he said is against the spirit of fairness, equity and injustice, saying ” The time is now “.

While answering a report’s question, the Akinlade’s campaign DG, Ishola said he took up the post in order to fight injustice melted out to the duly elected Candidates in APC before they joined APM and became candidates.

He said he so much believed in the Yewa zone agenda to become the Governor of the state.

Ishola said the campaign committee would support and work for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari come next year’s general elections.