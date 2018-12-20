Osun won $20m to boost healthcare system – FG

The Federal Government says Osun State Government has won $20 million under the Save One Million Lives Initiative to kick start the improvement of healthcare system.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this while receiving Mr Adeboyega Oyetola, the Osun state Governor, in Abuja.

Adewole who said that the $20 million would soon be released to the state, added that Osun was also one of the pilot states to benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHPF).

The fund was provided by the National Health Act (2014) as a special intervention to improve healthcare delivery system at all levels.

The minister therefore advised Oyetola to key into the National Strategic Health Development Plan II for effective synergy between the federal and Osun state gpvernments.

Adewole renewed the commitment of the ministry to work with the newly inaugurated Osun State Government to create model healthcare system that all other states would emulate.

Earlier, Dr Ibrahim Kana, National Coordinator, Save One Million Lives Programme, urged the governor to introduce compulsory health insurance scheme that would cover the formal and informal sectors.

Also speaking, Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, pledged to provide technical assistance for managing primary healthcare under one roof.

Responding, the governor appreciated the minister for his support towards building quality healthcare system in Osun state.