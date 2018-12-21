Police arrest suspected Boko Haram kingpin, 7 others

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorists leader, Umar Abdulmalik and seven other members responsible for the Nyanya and Kuje bombings in 2015.

Other suspects are: Abubakar Sidi, 29, Yusuf Abdulazeez 31, a.k.a fine boy, Suleman Zakariya, 24, a.k.a cause trouble, Lukman Abdulmalik, 25, a.k.a Lampard, Haruna Lamidi, 25, Abdullahi Mammanjimoh, 30 and Mustapha Adenoyi, 34.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Friday in Abuja, said the suspects were also responsible for the killings of seven Police Officer in Galadimawa roundabout on July 2.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects included four police AK47 Rifles (carted away after killing the policemen), six Magazines, 270 rounds of AK47 Ammunition, two police walkie talkie radio carted away after killing the policemen.

He said they were also responsible for the killings of two other Police Officers around Abaji in June and one Police Officer in Lugbe, Abuja in November.

Moshood said Abdulmalik and his gang were also responsible for the attack and jail break at the Medium Security Prison, Minna, Niger in June.

He said 219 prisoners serving jail terms for capital offences and other crimes escaped from custody during the jail break.

The spokesman said that two Boko Haram members under Abdulmalik in the Minna prison were rescued by him during the jail break.

He said Abdulmalik was arrested by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Dec. 20 at Ibafor area of Lagos state while receiving treatment from the bullet wound he sustained during exchange of fire with the police on Nov. 26 in Abuja.

Moshood said the suspects have all confessed to committing the crime.

He said that Abdulmalik confessed to be leader of Boko Haram Cell in Kogi and was responsible for many terrorist attacks across the North East, Niger State and the FCT.

“The suspects further admitted that Abdulmalik is the owner of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory discovered by the police in Gauraka village, near Suleja, Niger in 2015,” he said.

Moshood said investigation was being intensified to arrest other members of the Boko Haram cell under the control of Abdulmalik.

“All the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to their various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes,” he said.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.