Saraki @ 56: You are pillar of democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the President of the Senate and the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Bukola Saraki, as he turns 56 years.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Saraki as a pillar of democracy.

It also described him as “a very courageous and patriotic leader and an exceptional Administrator, who has continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets and good governance in our dear nation.

“The PDP notes with pride, Senator Saraki’s courage in providing outstanding leadership in the National Assembly, with which he has upheld the independence of the legislature and its focus in serving only the interest of the people.”

“The PDP particularly celebrates Sen. Saraki for his excellent handling of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) for the 2019 Presidential elections.

“The party notes with relish, the success being recorded in the consultations across our country, particularly in the national consensus to elect our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of our country,” it said.

The PDP said that Saraki’s leadership in the PPCO had reinforced the party and Presidential candidate’s focus on issue-based campaign, national consensus building and proffering of solutions for the myriad of problems.

“The PDP, therefore, joins millions of other compatriots in celebrating Dr Saraki as he marks this auspicious occasion and prays the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercies, to grant him good health, sound mind and greater vision as he continues in the service of our dear nation,” it said.