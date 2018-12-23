Sultan tasks Muslim students on peace, unity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday called on Muslim students in the country to always promote national peace and unity in their activities.

Abubakar made the appeal in Sokoto while addressing participants of the 76th National Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Zone A Headquarters.

The theme of the course is: “Societal Reformation: The Role of a Proactive Ummah’’.

The Sultan said that Muslims should always uphold the tenets of Islam, sacrifice to live peacefully with non-Muslims and respect leaders.

“Nigeria is a country of different religions, tribes and culture, but as Muslims we must believe that the non-Muslims are our brothers in progress.

“As such, we most uphold the tenets of our religion, live peacefully with our brothers and respect leaders for us to achieve success,” he said.

Abubakar further called on Muslims to hold their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) firmly in order to vote for candidates of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State had earlier commended MSSN for organising the programme in the state.

Tambuwal pledged to support Muslim organisations across the country and announced a donation of N10,000 for each participant at the course.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mukhtar Bunza, also urged leaders to seek knowledge to be able to establish real reform in the society.

Bunza said: “Societal reformation could only be possible with leaders, as such they must seek for knowledge to enable them change the society.’’

The commissioner added that women and youths must also be educated in order to make viable and successful change in the society, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He called on parents to always take the responsibility of sponsoring the education of their children and wards seriously.

The event was attended by participants from the 19 Northern states and Abuja.