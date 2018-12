One suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice were intercepted at Mushimari settlement in Konduga L.G.A of Borno State while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Batallion Defensive Location At about 9.30 p.m on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army has said.

According to the Army, the suicide bomber and her accomplice were apprehended by the troops and vest strapped on the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilized.