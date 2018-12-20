Use Yuletide to promote peace, cleric urges Nigerians

Pastor John Abiodun, the Chaplain, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) on Wednesday in Abuja urged Christians to use the Christmas and New year period to promote peace in the country.

Abiodun made the call while delivering a sermon at the 2018 Thanksgiving and Christmas Carol of the Chapel of Redemption of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We must all also pray for the peace of Nigeria so that it will be well with our nation and it will be to the benefit of all,’’ the cleric said.

He said that the call became necessary in view of the need for Christians to reflect on the purpose for which Jesus Christ came on earth as the Prince of Peace.

“In the world today, what everyone is looking for is peace; the essence of all treaties signed by nations of the world is to ensure that peace reigns supreme.

“Nobody has seen God before but Jesus came to manifest God as the Prince of Peace according to the book of Isaiah 9 verse 6.

“Peace is better than wealth and riches, when the peace of Jesus comes into your life, you will have that calmness in your heart even in the midst of a storm.

“Peace is not only the absence of troubles but the calmness that you experience in the midst of all kinds of challenges such as financial, health, career or economic,’’ he said.

Abiodun said that the answer to all storms “is Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace’’.

He therefore urged everyone who had not made friend with Jesus to do so by submitting his or life to the saviour of mankind.

“God did not guarantee that life would be without storms but His promise is that Jesus Christ the prince of peace will give peace even in the midst of all storms.

“He has come to reconcile us back to God, everyone who has peace has everything even health and wholeness.’’

Pastor David Onilede, the Assistant Chaplain of NAN Chapel of Redemption, gave glory to God for how far He had taken the chapel, while admonishing members to be steadfast in the service of God.

He expressed appreciation on the contributions of members and other well wishers to the building of the chapel’s permanent structure and solicited for more support.

Present at the event were representatives from Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Ministry of Information, among others.

The high point of the event was the rendition of Christmas carols by NAN choir.