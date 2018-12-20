Wizkid headlines `Ends Festival’ in London

Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has been confirmed as one of the three headliners for the brand new “Ends Festival” in Croydon, London.

The organisers of the event confirmed the headliners on their official website while Wizkid confirmed his inclusion after ex Arsenal football club and England international legendary striker Ian Wright mentioned the ‘fever’ crooner on Twitter prompting a reply that confirmed his inclusion.

@Ianwright0 “I see you @wizkidayo, South London’s very own festival. Well done to everyone that made this happen #TheEndsFestival.”

@Wizkidayo” Love and Blessings Don.”

The Ends Festival is a brand new music and food festival created in conjunction with Croydon Council, with the aim of inspiring and giving a platform to local talent, showcasing them alongside some of music’s biggest stars.

Wizkid is set to perform alongside fellow headliners Nas and Damian Marley in-front of 15,000 music lovers each day.

The event which will take place inside Croydon’s Lloyd Park, will feature a weekend of music and food from May, 31 until June, 2 2019.

Hip Hop artist Nas will take to the stage on Friday, followed by Nigerian singer Wizkid on Saturday and Damian Marley, son of legendary Bob Marley on Sunday to close the final night of the festival.

Tickets to the festival are on sale at the cost of fifty-six pounds.

Wizkid recently sold out his Christmas show in Abuja.