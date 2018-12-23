Xmas: CAN wants Christians to promote love

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has called on Christians to promote love and peace anywhere they found themselves.

Ayokunle made the appeal in a goodwill message signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, on Sunday in Abuja.

The cleric said that Christmas was associated with the physical manifestation of love of God to human race because God gave them his Son to redeem them from the original Adamic sin.

He said that the show of love should cut across religion and ethnic divides as in Christ Jesus, there was no hatred.

“We enjoin you all as you commemorate this event; we should maintain peace and order and equally give our best to others in the service of the Living God.

“Let us remember those who do not have food, clothing and other material needs around us and give them something out of the little or much we have,’’ he said.

He prayed for those experiencing hard times and discomfort to be consoled by the Almighty God.

Ayokunle congratulated Christians for a renewed hope the birth of Christ had brought to them.