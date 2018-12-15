YDP House of Reps candidate advocates for restructuring of Nigeria

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The 2019 candidate for Ibadan South-West and North-West Federal House of Representatives under the Young Democratic Party, YDP, Abayomi Fagbenro, has strongly advocated that restructuring of Nigeria must be based on the needs of the citizens.

Fagbenro, who stated this while speaking at a “Guest Forum” of the Oyo State Nigeria Union of Journalists Correspondent Chapel, Ibadan said, “From the very beginning, from the day one, Nigeria was created to fail and that is why it has failed in all fronts: politically, educationally, religiously, socially, economically, security wise, name it. Those who created Nigeria did so for their selfish purpose. They did it only for the things they will benefit. If they had thought of the future, they would not have created it. Now, for the country to continue to exist, the nation must be sincerely restructured”.

Fagbenro, a former United States of America’s military officer and an IT expert, who lamented the deplorable living conditions in Nigeria implored voters to pray to God to choose leaders for the nation through them. He also warned Nigerians to desist from voting on sentimentimental grounds.

He condemned the huge salaries being earned by politicians at all levels, pointing out that if he becomes a federal lawmaker, he would work for the downward review of the salaries of the politicians.

He said, “I know this is not going to be easy, but I don’t mind laying down my life for Nigeria. If I die, I die for the good reason. Let me say this, there is a need to cut whatever lawmakers and other elected officers of Nigeria are collecting as salaries. It is absurd that the federal lawmakers keep legislating to increase their income in the names of salaries and allowances”.

The Rep candidate also warned Nigerians to reject money bags politicians who do have their interest and the interest of the country at heart stressing the people especially the youth to reject the old politicians in the interest of their future.

While calling on the people to vote for people who have not made names in politics, he said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Africa Democratic Congress, ADC cannot effect any meaningful change as well as fixing the nation’s problems.

According to him, the money spent on billboards and posters by these big political parties is enough to feed Nigerians for some years saying, “The poverty and sufferings in the country is an attempt by our leaders to make life unbearable for the people. It is not the party that will fix the country’s problems but the people. Nigerians should come together and say enough is enough. Those who will fix the problems of the country do not have money. It is time to do the needful. No politician can fix the country’s problem, it is the citizens. We should reject the money bags. We need to investigate the politicians, their source of wealth, past and present. We should probe their antecedents and pedigrees. We need to probe them”.

Fagbenro who noted that the purpose of good representation was to have positive changes in the standard of living of the people, lamented that some of the serving lawmakers have failed in their responsibilities.

He said, “Though, I have not done one before but I will ensure accessibility, quality representation, effective representation, equal dividends of democracy and transparency if given the opportunity. I have been serving my people, we do not need to be politicians before we serve our people. I have been serving and I will continue to serve the people”.

Fagbenro alleged that politicians from the big politicians are already threatening his life to discourage him from contesting the 2019 election.

But he said, “nothing will stop me from contesting and competing”.