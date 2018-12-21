Yuletide: Drunk drivers face 3-month ban — FRSC Corps Marshal

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that any driver that tested positive on alcohol on highways would be banned from driving for three months.

Oyeyemi disclosed this in Lagos on Thursday while on national patrol of western corridors to ensure free flow of traffic on the highways during the Yuletide.

“Our focus this festive season is accident free and ensure free movement of vehicles, traffic management is our mandate.

“But if any motorist is found guilty of any traffic offences, he will be punished according to the law.

“Because we have digital breathalysers to detect and press for maximum sentence that will get your licence suspended and then you will be ban for three months from driving.

“We are banning you from driving for three months because you must have accumulated the required point to suspend you for three months,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, there are about 52 corridors and Lagos State is one of the critical corridors; presently Lagos from the former toll gate account for about 25,000 movement of vehicles per hour.

“This is the highest vehicular density in the country, we need to pay more attention to it.

“Nationwide we have about 36 traffic gridlocks locations and it has been eased out now, thanks to the Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) for fulfilling his promise by opening all the diversions that could have caused more gridlocks on highways during the festivities.

According to him, Lagos axis will have three camps where the officials would be on operations

for 24 hours in case of emergencies.

The FRSC boss said that the corps needed the support of the public as the level of assault to FRSC personnel this year was higher.

He said that almost 80 of the corps personnel were assaulted while some of them have died and others injured on duty, which was so painful.

“We need Nigerian citizens to cooperate with us and I must thank the Army Chief of Staff and Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies for their back up support.

The FRSC boss urged motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and shun drink driving to avoid being banned from driving.

The corps marshal said that more breathalysers had been deployed to various corridors to ensure any drunk driver must not go unpunished.

“We have enough of digital breathalysers to detect the alcohol intake in drivers on highways, so there is no escape route for drunk drivers,” he said.

The Corps Marshal had said that 201 mobile courts were set up by the FRSC nationwide to prosecute traffic offenders during the yuletide.

He said in Ibadan during a national patrol tour that the courts began sitting on Dec. 17 to prosecute traffic offenders on highways.