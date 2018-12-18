Yuletide: Police issue distress call numbers, social media addresses in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, on Tuesday, released four distress call numbers and social media addresses to facilitate easy reach of its operatives by the residents of the state during the yuletide.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the command took that step for safety and to enable the residents to be able to contact them easily.

“The command’s four distress call numbers included: 08032003702; 08075390883; 08086671202 and 08098880172 while our social media platforms included: nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Face-book; @PoliceNG_enugu for Twitter handle; and enugustatepolice@gmail.com for Email,” he said.

Amaraizu said the command was ever ready to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

“Policing is everybody’s business, as police needed the co-operation of the residents to nip crime in the bud through prompt information on crime and criminality.

“We urge all residents to be at alert and wary of anything suspicious within their neighbourhood this season.

“People should report any strange object, movement and suspicious individuals by using the distress call numbers, the social media addresses or nearest police station.

“The state command had earlier come up with various crime preventive measures aimed at ensuring that the festive period is celebrated by law abiding citizens without hitches and the security continues even after the Yuletide,” Amaraizu said.

He said the command was partnering other sister security agencies to ensure safety across the state.

“We are also partnering with the community members, the media, traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders including neighbourhood watch groups under the concept of community oriented policing to ensure safety and security in the state,” he said.

The state government had earlier reminded the residents the need to use its toll free 117 line to report any emergency.

Amaraizu said the command’s emergency numbers remain: 07065409291 and 08169618538 for Enugu metropolis; 08036364051 for Mile Corner Fire Station and 08068079367 for Nsukka Fire Station.