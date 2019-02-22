Abducted Nasarawa village head regains freedom

File: Nigerian Policemen

Alhaji Dauda Aliyu, village head of Sabon Bakin-Kogi in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarrawa State, who was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Feb. 18, has regained freedom .

ASP Samaila Usman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Nasarawa State command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia, that the village head was abandoned at Quan Pan wildlife park in Plateau.

“Aliyu was rescued unhurt, on Thursday, and has been handed over to his family,” he told NAN.

According to Samaila, the monarch was abducted from his compound in the village, at about 1:25 am on Monday, after the abductors shot sporadically to scare members off family members and neighbours. “We are tensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice,” he said.