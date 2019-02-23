Ambode Commends Lagosians, INEC as Her Votes in Epe,







Ambode voting in Epe, Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has exercised his voting right in his home town, Epe, Lagos State in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Governor Ambode, who got to his polling unit with his wife around 9:48am, voted at exactly 10:01am.

He voted at ward A5, polling unit 033, Ogunmodede College, Ajaganabe Area, Papa Epe.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot, the Governor commended the peaceful process and asked the people to come out and exercise their franchise.

“I have just performed my civic right; I have voted successfully in my polling unit and from the information I already have across the State, I can observe that the election is going on peacefully across the State.

“I am delighted that Lagosians have been very cooperative. We have had peaceful night and ever since the morning also, everywhere has been very peaceful,” he said.

Governor Ambode also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the way it had so far handled the voting process, saying the electoral body had shown that it was up to the task.

“We want to commend INEC. They have been up to the task and almost everywhere, election materials are in place. The places where materials have not gotten to, obviously they are up to the task and those things are already being done and this election is going to be very peaceful and I pray it’s very successful,” Governor Ambode said.