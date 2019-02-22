Attempted rape: Woman arraigned for stabbing cleric to death

A 25-year-old woman, Gift Daniel, appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The deceased, identified as Taofeek Olumoro, 52, a cleric was alleged to have met his fate while trying to rape the lady.

Daniel, who resides at No. 1, Alhaji Aleke St., Bariga, Lagos is facing a charge of murder to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 16 at 10.00 p.m. at No. 3, Bajulaiye St., Fadeyi, Lagos.

Adebayo said the defendant had used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased.

“The defendant was lured into the deceased room where he tried to forcefully have sexual intercourse with her and in her defence she picked a knife and stabbed him fatally on his chest,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that murder violates Section 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State and carries a death sentence for convicts.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Kasanu, however, ordered that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the office of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The case was adjourned until March 27 for the DPP’s advice. (NAN)