Elections: Voters turnout high, sensitive materials arrive in Nyanya, Karu, other units

Voters at Karu/Nyanya axis of the territory massively turned out for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections .

Election materials, including sensitive and non-sensitive, have also arrived polling units for the elections in polling units in Nyanya, Karu and other areas in the FCT.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who visited some of the polling units report that the presence of NYSC ad-hoc staff, INEC officials and security personnel were seen at the units.

Election materials arrived at Polling Unit 004A in Army Post Housing Estate Phase 1 Kurudu, at about 7 : 20 a.m. while INEC officers commenced registration by 8a.m.

Voters, though not much at this unit, are already on ground to cast their vote.

At exactly 8 a.m.at the Nyanya market polling unit 001, 002, INEC officials were present but yet to start while security personnel ranging from road safety, police, customs officials, NSCDC were seen on ground.

Large turnout of voters was also seen with food and water sellers making brisk businesses.

Some eligible voters who spoke with NAN said they showed up at their polling units as early as 6:00 am.

At the FHA Nyanya Polling Unit 020, security agencies were seen on ground while voters checked their names on INEC voters’ list.

To ensure orderliness, tallies were given to voters by security agencies.

On the contrary, at the Jikwoyi primary school, polling unit 014, in Abuja Municipal Council, (AMAC), accreditation and voting was yet to begin as at 8:15 a.m.

However, all election sensitive materials had been deployed to the unit, while arrangements to start accreditation was being put in place by the Presiding Officer (PO).

Also, prospective voters were on a single line waiting for the accreditation and voting process to begin.

There was also the presence of unarmed security personnel comprising, officers of the Nigerian Police Force,(NPF) Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC).

Party agents from the political parties had inspected the functionality of the materials like the card reader.

6,209 voters are expected to vote in the 12 units points.

At the Area D Central primary school II, polling unit 011 in Nyanya, INEC officials arrived with election materials at 8: 10 a.m but the presence of security officials and NYSC corps member were seen.

As at the time of filing this report, elections is yet to commence as INEC officials are still trying to organise their staff.

Similarly, at the Karu Site polling unit 009 accreditation is about to start as voters turned out in their numbers and in high spirit to vote candidates of their choice.

The atmosphere in this area is generally peaceful.

Also, at the FCT polling station, Karshi, accreditation is about to start.

The polling officer at the Karshi polling unit reliably informed NAN that about 2,760 registered voters are expected to be accredited in the six polling units that make up the polling station.

There is however, impressive turnout of voters waiting to be accredited and vote simultaneously.

At the Orozo primary school, polling unit 001 in Abuja (AMAC), accreditation and voting is yet to commence as at 8:25 a.m and voting materials were already on ground.