If the election is free, fair, we’ll not reject the people’s verdict – Tinubu





Tinubu casting his ballot





By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader, All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu voted at his polling unit 047 at Sunday Adigun, Alausa in Ikeja on Saturday and said the party will accept the outcome of a free a fair election.

Tinubu said a true democrat would accept the outcome of a free and fair election if the party should lose.

“I will accept the result of the election if we lose, that is the people’s verdict, any democrat that cannot accept the result of a free and fair contest is not worthy of the name being call a democrat. He must be able to accept the result of a free and fair election,” he said.

He, however, expressed determination that the APC would win the election.

“Winning is my hope and determination for my party; we are winning because we have the support of the masses, look back at our rally, that is an indication who has the populace, we are not talking about the elite, the rich, but the traders, artisans and the common man,” he said.

According to him, if the opposition rejected the outcome of the election, it showed they were not democrats, and that “they don’t believe in the value and philosophy, you can see their desperation.”

Tinubu also said the election had been successful so far, and that this demonstrated the resiliency of Nigerians,

He said he would give the electorate the credit because despite the fact that their hope was dashed last week when the election was postponed, they still came out in large number to cast their votes.

Tinubu also commended INEC for doing a great job.

“I am satisfy with what INEC is doing so far, You don’t drive yourself like a vehicle, you can easily develop fuel problem on the highway,” he said, adding that INEC’s challenges so far had to do with the problem of nature.

When asked that a bullion van was spotted entering his house on Friday, Tinubu said “Bullion vans, are those ballot papers? Is it my money or government? I don’t work for government, let anybody come out and say I have taken contract from Buhari in the last five years, let them prove it. If I have money to spend in my house, what is your business? Who are those watching my house? They are mischief makers.”