INEC officials yet to arrive at Obasanjo’s polling unit

Olusegun Obasanjo

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to arrive in some polling unit in Abeokuta North, including that of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo at Ita-Iyalode area of Ogun State as at 9: 13 am.

Also, NEC official are just setting their material at the former governor’s Chief Olusegun Osoba polling unit.

While voting has started at Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s polling unit, ward 6, Itoko Area of Ake in Abeokuta South, the ballot papers are in shortage.

While there are 710 registered voters at the ward, INEC officials only brought 400 presidential ballot papers, 500 ballot papers for House of Representatives and 600 Senate ballot papers