Aisha and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, voted in Daura, Katsina State in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The wife, Aisha, voted before the president at 8.06 a.m., while the president voted at 8.10 a.m. at the Kofar Baru, Sarkin Yara “A” ward in Daura.

After voting, the president expressed satisfaction with the state of affairs and said he was optimistic of winning.