NigeriaDecides#: Early Start in Edo





Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The much anticipated rescheduled presidential and national assembly elections finally began on a positive note in Benin on Saturday.

Hundreds of enthusiastic voters trooped to polling centres as early as 7am to cast their ballots.

When our correspondent visited Igbesamwan Primary school in Oredo local govergnment area, hundreds of voters were already on ground, awaiting the commencement of accreditation at the 25 units there.

Oredo ward 12, with 30 units, located inside Agbado primary school, was already a beehive of activities at about 7:45 am.

INEC ad-hoc officials were seen putting things in place for commencement of the

Visually challenged voters arriving Emokpae Primary School to cast their voters

One of the electorate, Sam Uzoruku, said he was delighted to be part of history.

“I am happy to be here to cast my vote. It is part of history. Everyone here is conducting himself in a peaceful manner because we want our elections to be peaceful,” he said.

Voters were already being accredited at Emokpae Primary School, venue of Oredo ward 4, as at 8.30 am.

The State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is expected to his vote at this venue.

Scores of blind voters were also on ground to cast their votes.

An boy who was perceived to be underaged was sent out of the venue by vigilant men.

Things were however different at Oredo ward 2, located at Adesuwa primary school, Dawson road, as there was no presence of INEC at all, as at 8.20 am.

Electorate and party agents expressed disappointment over the delay.

“When called for , Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Emmanuel Alex-Hart, siad he woul call the electoral officer in charge to know why.

He said; “That is surprising. But, am going to call the Electoral officer to find out why.”