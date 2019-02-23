Presidential election: There is late arrival of materials in some wards in Ibadan

Voters on queue during election in Nigeria

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As election commenced in several parts of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, some areas are yet to receive election materials at 10am.

Some part of Akinyele Local Government including Laniba, Ajibode, Arulogun and some parts of Oluyole Local Government are yet to start voting despite the massive turnout of voters and security personnel.

Voters who had arrived as early as 7am were seeing loitering around the polling units.

Information from INEC revealed that some collation areas did not start distributing materials early enough which made it difficult for election to commence as schedule in the affected areas.

INEC however assured that election would take place in all the affected areas