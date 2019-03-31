



Solomon Noah, Cart to Cars Evangelist

Evangelism vehicles





By Daniels Ekugo

It is not unusual for people to dream of a moment that changes their lives forever, taking them from a struggling employee at a tedious job to wealthy superstars who seem to have it all. While the number of millionaires in Nigeria continues to climb, the reality is that for most of us, the only way to get to major financial security is years of hard work, wise investments and maybe a little luck.

However, many of hopeful and talented people make it to the top after starting at the bottom. Some seem to be at the right place at the right time, while others strain, strive and sweat for years on end before they reach celebrity status. The story of the cart to cars evangelist proves he knew poverty long before he realized prosperity in his ministration.

For Evangelist Solomon Noah, it all began with daring to dream. Working as a disc jockey (DJ) for two popular night clubs – one in Kano (Mouline Rough Club) and in Zaria (Splendid Nite Club), Evangelist Noah wondered what might happen if he added some spice to his service to humanity through midnight life. “I was in the secular world. I worked in the club at night, go to church on Sunday and retire to the same night club in the night, and I was wondering what I will become if really I can impact to human kind what I have been doing to revelers. I got born again in 1989.”

Known for his visionary leadership and street to street ministration, Evangelist Noah now leads Ark of the Gospel Ministry, a special kind of ministration ordained to preach to every nook and cranny of every street throughout Nigeria.

“My calling has been a call to minister to the unknown, to the people on the streets, to the people on the highway, to every soul that needs deliverance, miracle and also impacting the word of God to souls, thereby winning souls to the kingdom of God. And I have assiduously been on this ministration for the past 10 years. Yes. For the past 10 years, God has used me to preach to every soul, both Muslim and Christians alike and I thank God, it is receiving the best it should get around the heart of Lagos state, Nigeria.”

When asked why he has shunned the temptation into opening of a branch of his ministry as he has garnered more followership within and around the city of Lagos in spite of hazards associated with the street to street preaching…

“It has been God’s mercy and divine favour that has held us up till this moment. It is also the amazing grace that has made us scale through challenges, real challenges we had encountered for these past 10 years.”

“The real call God gave me is to evangelize to every soul in this country. I am not intending to open any church. No. my work is like in the days of Jesus, going from street to street, city to city. This is a public work, not an auditorium and also there has never been any revelation to opening of churches.”

“Within these 10 years of preaching in the streets of Lagos, people always park their cars, sit and listen to the word of God, I am always satisfied because most of them get their salvation right there. I believe God has a plan for me on this ministration. It is a one kind of ministration. It is an intimate one, whereby you preach to different denominations, not rather your church but here, you have multitudes, listening, pondering and making sure they hear the real biblical teachings. And this has also been made possible with the assistance of my co pastors. I have 3 of them now.”

Giving insights to his humble beginning, Evangelist Noah said “I came from a family of strong faith in God and love for the country. My father Noah Solomon Dan-Azimi, originally is an evangelist with the ECWA church in Kaduna doing public service like myself., my older brother David also a born again was instrumental to my being a born again Christian even while I was doing the DJ work, he inspired me the most.”

On challenges that he has faced preaching the word of God in Lagos, he says “The challenges has been too many. The aspect of my family first, it is not so easy abandoning your family and the secular world and come to a far city to start evangelizing, it is a bit challenging.

“I was mocked by people when I poorly started with the wheel barrow. I was living in an uncompleted building for the past 12 years, but after some 6 to 7 years God began to transform things for me. I have been in Lagos for the past 19 years. It got to a time, I wanted to give up. I said it is all over, but God himself made it clear to me with an encounter so real. The day I wanted to give yp, I though suicide was the best option. I left the house without knowing where I was heading to and somebody just zoomed past me on a motorcycle and a Bible fell off from his pocket straight to my feet. I quickly picked up the Bible to give back to the bike man but miraculously there was no bike man again. I had strength again and then I know God was speaking to me that I should not quit. This encounter happened in 2014 in Alagbole area, but in 2015 God started his transformation on me.

“In 2015, a woman just walked by and donated some cash to us, and it was also that same time I got an apartment after so many years in an uncompleted building. The same 2015, someone gave me the white Honda Accord. Then the biggest in 2016, someone came and donated a million naira to us as sacrifice. You should look at how the transformation started, just in one year; I was already getting transformed by God. It was also in 2016 I got the smallest car here. When God want to transform you, there must be a sign, even with my instruments, was a sign from God.”

“Making this 10 years anniversary has been a blessing in disguise, which is why you see I paraded everything that God transformed me with, along the nook and cranny of Lagos State, and this anniversary is having its miracles throughout the places we have been preaching, around Lagos.”

When asked about his usage of the Israel insignia “I saw the flag first with my father in the lord, Apostle David Udah (Firehouse Apostolic Ministry), I asked him about the flags and he explained to me, and what inspired me is a passage from 1st Chronicle 4.10 “And Jabez called upon the God of Israel….” So when I heard what Jabez prayed, I said oh, I serve the God of Israel so, let me support her by displaying those flags.”

“There was even a time an Israel coordinator, came to me, he was impressed, gave me lots of books and pamphlets and I also go their meetings, we are working together because Israel is our blessings as God did promise Abraham.”

Evangelist Noah is married with children.