UniAbuja students joyful over matriculation

Some matriculated students of the University of Abuja on Saturday expressed joy for being part of the 2019 ceremony.

They told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on the sidelines of the ceremony that they were grateful to God for the opportunity and would seek to make the most of it.

Mike Okoli, a 100 level Medical student, said he had sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) three times to study medicine in the institution but could not make it.

“God did it for me this time and I am so happy. Finally, I am here to study my dream course,” said Okoli.

John Gabriel, another medical student said he made attempt twice before he became successful and taking part in the ceremony.

The case was different for Excel Agochukwu, a 100 level veterinary student whose attempt was once and was offered admission.

She then declared her intention not to play with the opportunity.

“I will make myself and my parents proud by studying hard and graduating as the best among my set,” she said.

Joy Omoha, another student, told NAN that though she applied for her dream course – Medicine, that she was however admitted for veterinary.

She, however, expressed gratitude to God for the step on the threshold of a new era in her live.

Another student who couldnt make her dream course was Mary Obiakor, who was given Agricultural science instead of Medicine.

“I am grateful to God and will put in my best”, she said.