3 docked for land theft

3 docked for land theft

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:06 pm


Justice

The police in Lagos on Tuesday charged three men before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Lagos with illegal possession land.

The defendants, George Ologunoyan, 54; Anifowoshe Rasak, 47, and Adegbenga Ayoku, 65, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, wilful damage and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwangwu, the defendants took the land belonging to one Mrs Racheal Adebiyi.

Nwangwu said that they committed the offences with some other persons still at large in November 2018 at No. 3, Wale Alomo St., Iju, Lagos.

He said that the trio forcefully took possession of the land.

Nwangwu alleged that the defendants also wilfully damaged and stole one big iron gate valued at N200,000 property of Adebiyi.

” The complainant (Adebiyi) reported the case to the police, and the defendants were arrested,” he said.

Nwangwu said the offences contravened Sections 52, 287,350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yewande Aje-Afunwa, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 4 for trial.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    EFCC gets new tracking application against organised crime
    24 mins ago

    Agency presents 2019 flood outlook
    42 mins ago

    Senate to investigate alleged infraction in NYSC DG’s appointment
    1 hour ago

    Kogi governorship: Youths donate N2m for Bello’s re-election
    2 hours ago

    MAN cries out over high price of gas
    2 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N617.5bn as revenues for March
    2 hours ago

    New Imo International cargo Airport awaits Buhari’s approval for inauguration- Okorocha
    2 hours ago

    Lawyers want judiciary insist on mediation