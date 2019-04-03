3 docked for land theft

The police in Lagos on Tuesday charged three men before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Lagos with illegal possession land.

The defendants, George Ologunoyan, 54; Anifowoshe Rasak, 47, and Adegbenga Ayoku, 65, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, wilful damage and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwangwu, the defendants took the land belonging to one Mrs Racheal Adebiyi.

Nwangwu said that they committed the offences with some other persons still at large in November 2018 at No. 3, Wale Alomo St., Iju, Lagos.

He said that the trio forcefully took possession of the land.

Nwangwu alleged that the defendants also wilfully damaged and stole one big iron gate valued at N200,000 property of Adebiyi.

” The complainant (Adebiyi) reported the case to the police, and the defendants were arrested,” he said.

Nwangwu said the offences contravened Sections 52, 287,350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yewande Aje-Afunwa, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 4 for trial.