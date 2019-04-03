3SC wins 2018/2019 AITEO State FA Cup

3SC of Ibadan defeated Crown FC of Ogbomosho by 1-0 on Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamansigba, Ibadan to win the 2018 AITEO FA Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first goal in the 26 minutes by 3SC’s Junior Ayobami spotting jersey number 10 spurred both sides to intensify more efforts in their style of play.

Both sides became more aggressive, pressing further into the box 18 and defending their side from penetration.

Edith Agoye, the 3SC coach, commended the players for a good match.

Agoye said that it was a good one, adding that they didn’t start the season well.

“This is a morale booster for the players, we are taking it one step at a time. All focus and attention is now on the league.

“We are ready all the way to win the Nigeria National League which is the second tier of Nigeria’s league.

“When we win, then can we be promoted to the National Professional Football League. Our focus is getting the promotion,” he said.

The coach, however, thanked their supporters and urged them not to relent in the support.

“Please keep supporting us and even when we don’t play like you expected, please bear with us,” he said.

Oluwaseun Abidemi, the Assistant Coach of Crown FC, said that the better side won.

Abidemi said that it was unfortunate they could not convert the chances they had into goals.

“I respect our opponent, we gave our best but it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Ayobami who scored the only coach in the match said he’s glad to have scored the wining goal.

He said that it was indeed a tough game and they all played their hearts out.

“Last season we met them also in the final and I also scored the only goal that made us win.

“ I’m very happy to have made us win the cup again today like I did last year. I’m delighted to have scored both wining goals,” he said.

Ayobami, however, assured his supporters of giving them his best at all times on the pitch.

“I want them to continue supporting us. I promise to always make them proud,” he said.