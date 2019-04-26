Abia poly getting set for NBTE accreditation- Rector

Friday, April 26, 2019 10:41 pm


The Rector, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, said on Friday that the institution had put necessary machinery in motion for the accreditation of all its courses by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
Eboh said this during the 25th matriculation of the polytechnic, adding that the institution had also introduced Mass Communication, Purchasing and Supply and Taxation.
“We are expecting the NBTE Accreditation Team between May and June and arrangements are on to ensure that all our courses are accredited at both the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels,’’ he said.
He regretted that the polytechnic had not been able to organise convocation for its graduates since 2009.
He therefore promised to organise one during the second semester of the current academic year.
Eboh charged the matriculating students to work hard in order to excel in theit academic pursuit and secure their future.
Also, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, urged the students to be law-abiding and hardworking to ensure a better future for themselves and their families.
Mgboji said that the matriculation conferred on them duties and obligations which they must accomplush in order to achieve success.
“Be conscious of the efforts and sacrifice of your parents and guardians so as not to defeat the purpose of your being sent to the institution,’’ he said.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,966 students took part in the matriculation in the six schools in the polytechnic.
The schools include School of Business and Management Technology, School of General Studies and Communication Technology and School of Environmental Design and Technology.
Others are School of Science and Technology, School of Engineering Technology and Centre for Evening Programme and Continuing Education.

