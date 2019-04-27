AFCON U-17: Angola beat Nigeria to clinch third place

AFCON U-17: Angola beat Nigeria to clinch third place

Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:26 pm


The Eaglets team

Nigeria’s national under-17 male football team on Saturday lost 1-2 to their Angolan counterparts at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

 

In their match played at the Chamazi Stadium, the Golden Eaglets could not beat the Angolans they were facing for the second time at the competition.

 

They had beaten Angola 1-0 on Match day 2 of Group A on April 17, with the Nigerian side winning 1-0.

 

Angola were quick to set the pace this time, with Osvaldo Capemba scoring in the 28th minute.

 

But the Nigerian team drew level two minutes with Wisdom Ubani’s goal.

 

Four minutes into the second half, Zito Luvumbo scored for Angola to return to the driving seat.

 

In spite of losing Porfirio Abrantes to a sending-off in the 58th minute, the Angolans were able to hold their own.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition will end on Sunday with Guinea trading tackles with Cameroon in the final match of the championship.

 

However, while the Eaglets may have been knocked of the championship’s top three which produces medals, they will still join the top three teams at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Nollywood: Sola Fosudo decries rate of violence, sex in movies
    23 mins ago

    Insurgency: UK trains over 2,000 NAF Special Forces
    46 mins ago

    Just in: APC wins Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency seat
    52 mins ago

    Army to source N1bn to support vehicle manufacturing company – Buratai
    59 mins ago

    NECO attributes drop in 2019 Common entrance examination to lack of sponsorship
    3 hours ago

    Dortmund’s title hopes dented by shock 2-4 home loss to Schalke
    4 hours ago

    Agric expert decries impediments to sustainable vegetable export
    4 hours ago

    Senate President: Emirate urges Ndume, Goje to step down for Lawan