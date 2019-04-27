AFCON U-17: Angola beat Nigeria to clinch third place

Nigeria’s national under-17 male football team on Saturday lost 1-2 to their Angolan counterparts at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In their match played at the Chamazi Stadium, the Golden Eaglets could not beat the Angolans they were facing for the second time at the competition.

They had beaten Angola 1-0 on Match day 2 of Group A on April 17, with the Nigerian side winning 1-0.

Angola were quick to set the pace this time, with Osvaldo Capemba scoring in the 28th minute.

But the Nigerian team drew level two minutes with Wisdom Ubani’s goal.

Four minutes into the second half, Zito Luvumbo scored for Angola to return to the driving seat.

In spite of losing Porfirio Abrantes to a sending-off in the 58th minute, the Angolans were able to hold their own.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition will end on Sunday with Guinea trading tackles with Cameroon in the final match of the championship.

However, while the Eaglets may have been knocked of the championship’s top three which produces medals, they will still join the top three teams at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup