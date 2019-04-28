Alleged killers of Chief Anthony Igboka arrested, says Gov. Obiano

Sunday, April 28, 2019 8:33 pm


Governor Obiano

The gunmen, who allegedly murdered Chief Anthony Igboka, President General of Nimo Town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, have been arrested, says Gov. Willie Obiano.

The governor made the disclosure on Sunday at St Williams Catholic Church, Nkwelle Ezunaka, during a thanksgiving mass for the family of Prof. Greg Nwakoby, Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Awka.

Obiano said the suspected killers would be paraded by the police soon.

Similarly, he disclosed that kidnappers of a banker at Otuocha in Anambra East Council have also been apprehended.

The governor urged Anambra residents to go about their lawful business activities as the security apparatus was still the best, adding that Anambra remained one of the safest states in the country.

He warned that no criminal would be allowed to walk freely in the state.

Obiano thanked God for his love and blessing on the family of Nwakoby and prayed God to continue sustaining them.

Igboka was gruesomely murdered on April 17 in his hometown.

