Amosun inaugurates 26-member Transition Committee

The Ogun Government on Monday constituted a 26- member transition committee ahead of the inauguration of a new government in the state on May 29.

The committee, comprising 15 members from the team of the governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, and 11 members from the incumbent government, was inaugurated at the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta.

It has the Deputy Governor – elect, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, as joint chairman.

Salako-Oyedele, who spoke with newsmen after the event, said the committee was to foster smooth transition between the outgoing and the incoming governments in the state.

The deputy-governor elect commended the outgoing government for providing necessary information that would facilitate smooth take-off of the incoming government on May 29.

“We are prepared for the transition, and the meeting today with the team of the incumbent administration of Sen. Ibikunle Amosun is to further cement smooth transition between the incumbent government and the incoming one.

“We had a very robust discussion this morning and we are very glad that the incumbent administration is well prepared for the transition.

“We have been working on this for quite a while and we are going to continue to exchange information in the next few weeks so that by May 28, when the hand-over will place, all the things that we need, will be handed over to us.

“We need to get information from the outgoing government so that we can start to plan and when we get to office on May 29, we can hit the ground running.

“Government is a continuum and there should be no gap and I am happy they have said they will oblige us with necessary information to be able to do our planning prior to May 28.

“The government team came to the meeting and they have briefed us on what they have done to date.

“We have given them a list of information we require from them and we have both agreed on the time the information will have to be provided.

“We shall then have subsequent meetings to review whatever they have and we will continue with that until May 21, which will be our last meeting, so they can have a week to prepare their report to be handed over on May 28,’’ she said.

Adeoluwa, who also spoke with newsmen, said the state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, had directed that all necessary assistance and co-operation should be rendered to the team of the governor-elect.

He expressed delight that the meeting had turned out successful, adding that the committee will ensure harmonisation of programmes ahead of the inauguration of the new government on May 29.

“Our brief from the governor is to render all assistance, all cooperation and everything the team from the governor – elect requires.

“The Deputy governor- elect has been very sincere to tell you that they were impressed with what they met on ground.

” They have their programmes and we have our programmes and we have started to harmonise those programmes.

“In the next few days and weeks, you will see the full implementation of these programmes,” he said.