Anambra Govt To Demolish Buildings, Structures Used For Criminal Activities

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:15 pm


Governor Willie Obiano

 

Landlords across the State, have been advised to be conscious of the kind of tenants they accommodate in their various houses.

Governor Willie Obiano who gave the advise during the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House Awka, according to a report published by absradiotv.com, commended security agencies for arresting the suspects that allegedly assassinated the President-General of Nimo Town Unon, Chief Frank-Anthony Igboka.

Governor Obiano who assured the State citizenry that Anambra remains the safest State in Nigeria, threatened that buildings being used for criminal hideouts will be demolished in accordance with the provisions of the criminal laws of the State, advising landlords to ascertain backgrounds of prospective tenants before allotting them accommodation.

The Governor stressed that cultism has become a challenge in the Country and explained that a special police anti-cult squad is dedicated to tackle the menace, warning youths in the State against engaging in crimes.

Governor Obiano said that five million naira reward has since been paid to the informant that disclosed the assassinators of Chief-Frank Anthony Igboka adding that extra five million naira bounty per head is still up for those that will give information leading to the arrest of remaining three suspects.

Governor Obiano maintained that law enforcement agencies are relentlessly searching for them, reiterating that his administration values the lives of Ndi Anambra, no matter their place of residence, advising criminals to leave the State.

