Army battle ready to deal with remnants of terrorist groups- Buratai

Army battle ready to deal with remnants of terrorist groups- Buratai

Monday, April 29, 2019 1:41 pm


File: Troops of Nigerian Army: Buratai says they are ready to finish off Boko Haram

Lt .Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff on Monday reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Army to rid the country of remnants of unrepentant terrorists.

Buratai spoke at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Army Doctrine and Combat development leadership workshop for junior commanders taking place in Minna, Niger.

He said that the knowledge and professional competence gained from the workshop would be very helpful to the officers.

“I charge all observers and empires to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the workshop to ensuring that laudable objectives are achieved,” he said.

Buratai expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for always providing the resources to the Nigeria army for its administration, operations and training.

The chief of army staff was represented by Major Gen. Yakubu Auta, Commander TRADOC Nigeria Army.

He also commended the commander, officers and soldiers of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) for their untiring efforts to enhancing the professional competence of Nigeria army personnel.

Speaking earlier, Auta, urged the participants to take the workshop and the exercise that formed part of it seriously in order to gain maximally.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State commended the Nigeria Army for their commitment in the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the country.

The governor represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Brig .Gen. Ndagulo Imam, Rtd, said that the state government would continue to support security agencies to perform optimally in the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    NUPENG urges Buhari to end reliance on imported petroleum products
    2 hours ago

    N19.4bn arms funds : Court fixes date for trial of Dasuki, others
    2 hours ago

    Solskjaer has no doubts De Gea will return to form
    2 hours ago

    Over one million killer patent medicine stores exist in Nigeria, says Marwa
    3 hours ago

    2018/2019 State AITEO Cup Finals: Few upsets as regulars maintain dominance
    3 hours ago

    FG inspects 64 coaches in China for rail projects
    3 hours ago

    That 70% of all drugs in Nigeria are fake untrue-NAFDAC
    3 hours ago

    We have paid 38 months salaries – Kogi Govt