Bayelsa fixes July 27 for LG elections

Elections into Local Government Councils in Bayelsa will hold on July 27, 2019, according to Dr Perekeme Bertola, Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission.

Bertola, who announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday in Yenagoa, promised that the elections would be free, fair, credible and conclusive.

“We shall uphold all tenets of democracy and ensure that the process is fair and seen by all to be so,” he said.

He promised to work in synergy with all stakeholders, adding that the commission would hold regular consultative meetings to ensure a hitch-free election exercise.

Among stakeholders at the meeting were leaders of political parties, civil society groups and youth organisations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state has eight local government chairmanship and 105 councillorship seats.