Bayelsa fixes July 27 for LG elections

Bayelsa fixes July 27 for LG elections

Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:59 pm


FILE: Voters on queue during election in Kano, Nigeria

Elections into Local Government Councils in Bayelsa will hold on July 27, 2019, according to Dr Perekeme Bertola, Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission.

Bertola, who announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday in Yenagoa, promised that the elections would be free, fair, credible and conclusive.

“We shall uphold all tenets of democracy and ensure that the process is fair and seen by all to be so,” he said.

He promised to work in synergy with all stakeholders, adding that the commission would hold regular consultative meetings to ensure a hitch-free election exercise.

Among stakeholders at the meeting were leaders of political parties, civil society groups and youth organisations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state has eight local government chairmanship and 105 councillorship seats.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Allow tribunal adjudicate presidential petitions, VON D-G urges Nigerians
    16 mins ago

    Task force arrests 26 cult suspects in Lagos
    20 mins ago

    Fire destroys 140 shelters in Borno IDPs camp
    26 mins ago

    Ebonyi activists petition Globacom over alleged offensive advert, `Glo Oga Sim’
    1 hour ago

    Ekiti State lawmakers visit South Africa
    1 hour ago

    Bida Poly to revive local industries through CSR- Rector
    1 hour ago

    Reality star, Alex Unusual raises concern on bullying
    2 hours ago

    FG urges farmers to acquire 40% of BoA shares