Boys Brigade Crisis: Gombe Govt. imposes curfew

Boys Brigade Crisis: Gombe Govt. imposes curfew

Saturday, April 27, 2019 4:37 pm


Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe

The Gombe State Government has imposed a curfew on the Gombe metropolis, effective from  Saturday to 6:00 am on Sunday.

The directive was given  in a statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr James Pisagih in Gombe.

The acting SSG stated that the situation would be reviewed after restoration of normalcy.

“After due consultation with the Heads of security agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis.

“Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo has approved the imposition of curfew in Gombe metropolis with immediate effect from today April 27 to 28 6:00 a.m,” he stated.

He  stated that only officials on essential services were allowed to move around and they must produce evidence of such.

On April 22, a vehicle killed ten members of the Boys Brigade during Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained various degree of injuries.

Tension was raised by some youths when the BB members were being taken for burial from  the State Specialist Hospital at Jekadafari Quarters of the state capital, leading to the curfew.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    Dortmund’s title hopes dented by shock 2-4 home loss to Schalke
    1 hour ago

    Agric expert decries impediments to sustainable vegetable export
    1 hour ago

    Senate President: Emirate urges Ndume, Goje to step down for Lawan
    1 hour ago

    Police arrest suspected killer of ex-Super Eagles player’s father
    2 hours ago

    Kidnapping: Taraba LGA boss restricts movement of motorcycles
    2 hours ago

    New WHO report indicate global rise in measles
    2 hours ago

    Remains of victims of Gombe Easter accident buried
    3 hours ago

    Stakeholders commend peaceful conduct of Lagos supplementary poll