Buhari arrives in Maiduguri on state visit

Buhari arrives in Maiduguri on state visit

Thursday, April 25, 2019 2:10 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Maiduguri on Thursday for one-day official visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri as part of a one-day official visit to Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet on Thursday landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International
Airport at about 10.45 a.m.

The president was received by Gov. Kashim Shettima, his Deputy, Usman Durkwa, members of national and state houses of assemblies, and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Baba Shehuri, Maj.-Gen. Johnson Akinrouluyo, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

Buhari was in Maiduguri to inaugurate various projects executed by the Borno Government in Maiduguri metropolis such as Borno State University; Maiduguri Industrial hub, schools, roads and re-modeled Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

The president would also pay a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Maiduguri residents were on the the streets to welcome the president, as Borno Government declared Thursday public holiday to enable residents welcome the president.

The state government had constructed over 40 Mega schools to cater for the over 50, 000 children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The schools, designed with e-learning facilities and modern gadgets were constructed in the 27 local government areas of the state.

One of the schools has been named Muhammadu Buhari Academy.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    PricePointe Wholesale Club starts operation, launches ultra-modern warehouse in Lagos
    8 mins ago

    Gunmen kill woman polio vaccinator in Pakistan
    17 mins ago

    Court remands 2 men for attempting to murder APC Ogun Chairman
    25 mins ago

    Eight Perm Secs quit Ekiti public service
    39 mins ago

    Group Tasks Okowa, Others On all-inclusive Government
    1 hour ago

    NNPC/NPDC Unveils LPG Facilities to Boost LPG Consumption
    3 hours ago

    Iran will not let any country replace its oil in the market- ministry
    4 hours ago

    8 Perm. secs quit public service in Ekiti state