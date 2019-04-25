Buhari restates commitment to freeing abducted Chibok school girls, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing the freedom of the remaining abducted Chibok School Girls.

The president also said that his administration was committed to freeing other persons abducted by the insurgents, as well as those kidnapped by other criminals

The president stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, as part of his one-day official visit to the state.

“Boko Haram insurgents abducted the girls from Chibok and Dapchi in Yobe; unfortunately, some of these girls are still being held captive; we will not give up on them.

“As president, as a Nigerian and a parent, I share the agony of every Nigerian whose loved ones are in the hands of abductors, therefore, government will do the needful to reunite these girls with their families.

“Since 2016, the federal government had been making effort with stakeholders in the northeast to significantly end insurgency in the region,” he said.

Buhari noted that the relative peace achieved, availed the Borno state government the opportunity to initiate viable projects in areas of housing and road development; agriculture, industry,as well as education, to change the ugly narratives occasioned by insurgency in the state.

The president added that the priority attention accorded the education sector by the state government was imperative in view of the security challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgents, whose ideology opposed formal school system.

“I am impressed by Gov. Kashim Shettima’s unique approach to the resuscitation of the education sector, particularly at the basic level.

“It is essential to give priority attention to primary level, to lay a solid foundation that will ensure quality and formidable education at the tertiary level, in line with international best practices.

“I am pleased that some of the newly constructed schools will be exclusively for girl-child. This is a wise and definitive response to Boko Haram ideology,” he said.

The president thanked the people of Borno for their support to the government.

Also speaking, Shettima said his administration had initiated sound porgrammes to transform agriculture, education and health care service, so as to fast-track rapid social and economic development of the state.

Shettima explained that the projects were designed to reduce poverty, provide job opportunities and enhance wealth creation in the society.

He stated that the state government had so far constructed 40 Mega Schools, while 10 additional schools would be constructed to expand the scope of enrolment.

The governor lauded Buhari over the successes recorded in the war against insurgency and humanitarian interventions designed to address the humanitarian crisis caused by insurgency.

“The people of Borno and indeed northeast are eternally indebted to your empathy and support.

“I am bold to say without any fear of contradiction that never in the history of the country have we had a leader who had passion and love for Borno greater than President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The governor urged the federal government to take over either one of the two state-owned institution, namely Ramat Polytechnic or Kashim Ibrahim College of Education.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno, El-kanemi, had lauded the president over the successes recorded in the war against insurgency, anti-corruption crusade, youth empowerment, power supply and rail development, among others.

El-Kanemi also commended the military over their gallantry, sacrifice and contributions to the restoration of peace to the war-tone region.

The monarch pledged continued support to government policies and programmes, as well as cooperate with security agencies to ensure successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had inaugurated various projects executed by Borno government in Maiduguri metropolis, such as the Borno State University, Maiduguri Industrial hub, schools, roads and re-modelled Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.