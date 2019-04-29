Catholic Archbishop of Lagos tasks government to provide jobs for youths

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins has stressed the need for government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to provide more jobs for the youth to curb migration.

Martins said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, young people are very vital part of the nation, paying attention to the welfare of the youths is the most important part of nation building.

The Archbishop said: “Issues that affect young people are common but some are generally peculiar to Africa, migration and unemployment, among others.

“We are hoping that Young Christian Workers (YCW) will rise to the issue of enlighten the youth on the dangers of migration, “ he said.

“Migration looks like something that happens out of necessity, but migration without any planning can only lead to disaster.

“We should support the youth, wherever they are.’’