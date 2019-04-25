Court remands 2 men for attempting to murder APC Ogun Chairman

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that two men be remanded in prison for attempting to murder the Ogun State APC Chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi.

The police charged Akinola Lukman, 38, and Dare Sowunmi,25, with attempted murder.

Magistrate Olarewaju Onagoruwa, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the prosecution to return the case file to the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until May. 24 for mention

The Prosecutor, Sgt Boniface Agboh told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 26 at about 1:55 a.m. at No 32 legislative quarters Ibara Abeokuta.

He alleged that the defendants, armed with a cutlass and gun robbed the complainant of his four phones valued at N850,000, a solar charger and N2.5 million cash.

Agboh said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 1(2) A,5(R) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act Cap 389 of the federation of Nigeria 1999 and section 320 Laws of Federation 2004.