Court remands 3 men for allegedly kidnapping 2 farmers in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan, on Monday, ordered that three men be remanded in Agodi Prison for allegedly kidnapping two farmers.

The police charged Mohammed Isah, 27 ; Ishaka Mohammad , 27, and Adamu Ibrahim, 20, whose addresses were not given with four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and unlawful collection of ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the pleas of the defendants, because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Idowu ordered ordered the police to send the case file to the Oyo state Directorate of Public Prosecution, (DPP)

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until May 22, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Adewale, Amos told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired with others at large, to commit the offence.

Amos said that Isah, Mohammed and Ibrahim allegedly kidnapped Elliot Kulakow and Latifat Togunde from their farm for the purposes of collecting ransom

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully collected the sum of N25 million ransom from one David Oluwadare for the release of Kulakow and Togunde

The three defendants, he added also caused the death of one Rafiu Adebayo, 55, when they shot him in the neck on March 16 by 3:30 p.m. at Oduru village, Ibadan.

Amos said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3 (1) and (2), 10, and punishable under sections 4 (1), 319 and 324 of Oyo state kidnapping (prohibition) law.