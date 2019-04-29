Court sentences 2 men to life for acid attack on couple

Court sentences 2 men to life for acid attack on couple

Monday, April 29, 2019 10:43 pm


An Ile-Ife High Court in Osun State on Monday sentenced two men to life in prison for acid attack on a couple.

Delivering judgment, Justice R. A. Siyanbola sentenced Kamil  Folorunsho, 25 and Rilwan Abioye, 23, for pouring acid on  Mr Ismaila and Mulikat Akinlabi.

Justice Siyanbola found them guilty of count-three of causing grievous harm.

The Prosecutors, Mrs Ajibola Alade, the Chief State Counsel and Mr A. O. Adeniji, the Acting Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Justice, told the court that the convict attacked the couple with acid on the face and the body.

The prosecutors said that the convict committed the offence on Dec 16, 2013 around 2 p.m. at Eleyele Street, Ile-Ife.

They added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 320, 324 and 332 of the Criminal Code,  Laws of Osun,  2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Samuel Judge and Mr Victor Egede, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

The accused were arraigned on Dec 12, 2016.

