EFCC gets new tracking application against organised crime

EFCC gets new tracking application against organised crime

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:12 pm


EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has received an application that would enhance intelligence sharing in the tracking of organised crime including money laundering and terrorism-financing.

EFCC Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the application was donated by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Orilade said that the application comprised a database to be supervised by the National Central Bureau (NCB), which was an interface between Interpol and national law enforcement agencies of countries through a i24/7 Gemini Project global communications system.

“Within the commission, the application will be managed by its Information and Communications Technology Department,” he said.

He said that Noha Amer, Interpol’s Project Officer, who led the delegation of the global police to the commission, disclosed that the United States was funding the project in four African countries.

They are Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Libya in a move that aims to detect and interdict stolen and illicit funds by organised criminals, mainly in the area of terrorism-financing, as it happened in Libya.

He said Amer explained that the project would see to the training of the commission’s operatives on programmes that included Interpol policing capabilities and standard operations.

“The training will commence after the installation of the NCB database,” Orilade said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Van de Beek gives Ajax edge over Tottenham in Champions League semi-final
    2 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 2 persons, injure 7 month old baby in Plateau
    2 hours ago

    Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, daughter regain freedom  
    3 hours ago

    Agency presents 2019 flood outlook
    3 hours ago

    Senate to investigate alleged infraction in NYSC DG’s appointment
    4 hours ago

    Kogi governorship: Youths donate N2m for Bello’s re-election
    4 hours ago

    MAN cries out over high price of gas
    4 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N617.5bn as revenues for March