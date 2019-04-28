Ekiti State lawmakers visit South Africa

Ekiti State lawmakers visit South Africa

Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:22 pm


Ekiti House of Assembly building

A delegation of members of the Ekiti  House of Assembly has embarked on a visit to South Africa as part of capacity development programme.

This was announced in a statement by the Speaker,  Mr Adeniran Alagbada in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Alagbada, who is the leader of the delegation, said the visit would further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two African countries, particularly Ekiti State.

According to him,  the visit will be between April 27 and May 3.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to visit South Africa, a country where Nigeria has a strong bilateral relationship.

“Nigeria has a deep-rooted and broad-ranging partnership with South Africa, particularly in the areas of growing people-to-people ties, trade and investment as well as development and security cooperation.

The speaker said in furtherance of the relationship, the  Ekiti assembly  signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guateng Legislature during the first tenure of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s Administration in 2013.

Alagbada also claimed that through the visit, Ekiti parliamentarians would gain a greater appreciation of the current political and economic issues facing South Africans.

He further said that the visit would afford them a better understanding of South Africa’s relationship with Nigeria and other areas that could benefit Ekiti,  particularly in tourism.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Allow tribunal adjudicate presidential petitions, VON D-G urges Nigerians
    16 mins ago

    Task force arrests 26 cult suspects in Lagos
    20 mins ago

    Fire destroys 140 shelters in Borno IDPs camp
    26 mins ago

    Ebonyi activists petition Globacom over alleged offensive advert, `Glo Oga Sim’
    32 mins ago

    Bayelsa fixes July 27 for LG elections
    1 hour ago

    Bida Poly to revive local industries through CSR- Rector
    1 hour ago

    Reality star, Alex Unusual raises concern on bullying
    2 hours ago

    FG urges farmers to acquire 40% of BoA shares