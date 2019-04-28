Ekiti State lawmakers visit South Africa

A delegation of members of the Ekiti House of Assembly has embarked on a visit to South Africa as part of capacity development programme.

This was announced in a statement by the Speaker, Mr Adeniran Alagbada in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Alagbada, who is the leader of the delegation, said the visit would further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two African countries, particularly Ekiti State.

According to him, the visit will be between April 27 and May 3.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to visit South Africa, a country where Nigeria has a strong bilateral relationship.

“Nigeria has a deep-rooted and broad-ranging partnership with South Africa, particularly in the areas of growing people-to-people ties, trade and investment as well as development and security cooperation.

The speaker said in furtherance of the relationship, the Ekiti assembly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guateng Legislature during the first tenure of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s Administration in 2013.

Alagbada also claimed that through the visit, Ekiti parliamentarians would gain a greater appreciation of the current political and economic issues facing South Africans.

He further said that the visit would afford them a better understanding of South Africa’s relationship with Nigeria and other areas that could benefit Ekiti, particularly in tourism.