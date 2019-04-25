FEC valedictory, not cabinet dissolution on 22 May – Minister clarifies

Thursday, April 25, 2019 8:27 pm


Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified that the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be held on May 22, does not mean that the cabinet will be dissolved on the same day.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the cabinet anytime he chooses.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Mr Segun Adeyemi, clarified the minister’s earlier statement to State House correspondents after Thursday’s FEC meeting in Abuja.

”It is inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day.

“They do not mean the same thing,” he said.

