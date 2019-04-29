FG declares Wednesday public holiday

FG declares Wednesday public holiday

Monday, April 29, 2019 6:29 pm


Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday,  May 1, as public holiday to celebrate the 2019 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-  Gen. (Rted) Abdulrahman Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice toward building a greater Nigeria.

Dambazau made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mrs Georgina Ehuriah,Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

He commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

Dambazau called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level.

He also  commended them for keeping faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria.

The Minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day Celebration.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Runsewe seeks probe into nationalities of Nigerian fraudsters abroad
    1 hour ago

    Buhari directs AGF to intervene in Zainab’s case in Saudi
    2 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly: Lone PDP lawmaker defects to APC
    2 hours ago

    Violence mars voting in India’s eastern battleground state
    2 hours ago

    Strike suspension: Kogi courts re-open
    2 hours ago

    Buhari inducts 2 new attack helicopters for NAF
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Dickson to Bayelsa lawmakers: Why I can’t sign your life pension Bill
    2 hours ago

    Yari warns of possible economic recession in 2020