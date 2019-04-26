FG trains 700 unemployed persons on cosmetology in Nasarawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa State has trained 700 unemployed youths and women on cosmetology production to enable them become self reliant and employer of labour in the state.

The State NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Dauda Wase, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday that the different skill acquisition programmes were designed to assist the unemployed persons become self reliant.

According to him, the 700 participants are undergoing training in Cosmetology (that is making of soaps, pomades, insecticides, perfumes, bleach and shampoo, among others).

“Across the Local Government Areas of the state, these trainees will complete their training tomorrow after which it is expected that they will also directly go into self employment ventures in this field.

“The current economic situation leaves no one in doubt as to why NDE’s emphasis is placed on self-employment for self reliance in the country.

“The so called white collar jobs are no longer easily available because of their scarcity.

“So, the directorate keeps on training many young men and women for self employment opportunities through its various programmes and schemes.

“We will not relent in this direction and we are always willing and ready to render our services to whoever requires them,” he said.

Wase also disclosed that the directorate has now incorporated Basic Business Training for all its beneficiaries so as to expose them to business challenges and how to tackle them.

He added that the agency’s decision to establish different schemes was in order to combat the high rate of unemployment and poverty which had degenerated into security and anti-social activities in the country.

“The anti-social activities include violent crimes, insecurity, armed robbery, drug abuse and human trafficking.

“It is often said that an idle man is the devil’s workshop. This forms part of NDE’s reasons for continuously training youths and women on its various skill acquisition programmes,’’ the NDE coordinator said.

Wase urged the beneficiaries of the different skill acquisition programmes to use the knowledge gained to become self-employed and to also train others.