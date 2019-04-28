Fire destroys 140 shelters in Borno IDPs camp

Fire destroys 140 shelters in Borno IDPs camp

Sunday, April 28, 2019 3:11 pm


an IDPs camp in North East Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 140 shelters were destroyed by fire in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

NEMA Northeast Information Officer, Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the fire incidents were recorded at Flatari and Nguro camps in Monguno on Saturday.

He disclosed that 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

He added that about 371 persons were displaced in the fire outbreaks recorded in the two camps.

Ibrahim said that the agency was conducting investigation to identifying the cause of the fire and appraise the needs of the victims.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had scaled up activities to support the victims.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Allow tribunal adjudicate presidential petitions, VON D-G urges Nigerians
    15 mins ago

    Task force arrests 26 cult suspects in Lagos
    25 mins ago

    Ebonyi activists petition Globacom over alleged offensive advert, `Glo Oga Sim’
    31 mins ago

    Bayelsa fixes July 27 for LG elections
    1 hour ago

    Ekiti State lawmakers visit South Africa
    1 hour ago

    Bida Poly to revive local industries through CSR- Rector
    1 hour ago

    Reality star, Alex Unusual raises concern on bullying
    2 hours ago

    FG urges farmers to acquire 40% of BoA shares