Four suspects in EFCC net over $200,000 wire transfer fraud

Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:18 am


EFCC operatives

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, April 25, 2019, arrested four suspects; Ajiero Onyeka, Clement Peter, Mustapha Zubiri, Agbo Austine Taylor for allegedly attempting to carry out a fraudulent Bank Wire Transfer to the tune of $200,000 about N72, 000, 000 (Seventy Two Million Naira).

A team of EFCC operatives swooped down on the suspects as they were about to transfer the said amount from the account of an unsuspecting foreigner into a domiciliary account in Nigeria.

The Commission was tipped off when the suspects were sourcing for domiciliary account number which they will use to receive the money.

Bank Wire Transfer fraudsters have a practice of using other people’s domiciliary account to receive fraudulent money with the promise of giving the account holder a commission from the money.

In some other instances, some of the account holders will be kept totally in the dark as to the source of the fund. When the transaction is completed, the account holder will become the hunted criminal, while the main perpetrator will disappear without traces.

The public is hereby warned to be vigilant and not to give out their account numbers for the purpose of receiving money on behalf of anyone.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

