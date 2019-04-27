Government Warns Royal Pretenders in Anambra State

The Government of Anambra State has reacted with dismay to what it called the strange trend by some people to lay claim to the leadership of traditional institutions in some communities in utter violation of the customs and traditions of the communities and in total disregard of the laws governing the selection and recognition of traditional rulers in the state. There are similar laws in every state in the Federation.

In a press statament, Mr C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said these laws make for order and due process in our society, adding that they also “protect the dignity of the royal institution and those who occupy it. This institution, which embodies our rich heritage to a considerable extent, has lasted for aeons in some places. It has for hundreds of years served the needs of our people very well.”

Conscious of the unique role of traditional rulers in our society and the imperative to maintain their sacredness, the Commissioner added that the Anambra State Government resolved long ago not to brook any act from any quarters which could bring the royal institution to odium or public ridicule and disgrace. The government has remained faithful to this resolve.

The Commissioner wrote further:

“It is, therefore, intolerable that one Chuka Idigo has in the last few days been posting on the social media pictures depicting him as a traditional ruler. The pictures were taken in his living room, making the action look like a comic relief. Even if Chuka Idigo set out to attempt a comedy appropriate for the Nollywood industry, he has gone too far. The monarchy is too important and sacred an institution for any grown up person to toy with.

Following the passage of Ogalagidi Christopher Nwabunwanne Idigo, the kingmakers and people of the Ancient Kingdom of Aguleri nominated Dr Michael Idigo as their next Igwe, and he took the sobriquet of Ezeudo. Dr Idigo was subsequently presented to the Anambra State Government which has since recognized him as the traditional ruler of Aguleri by giving him the appropriate certificate. He was crowned at a ceremony which was attended and celebrated by hundreds of thousands of Aguleri people, their in-laws, friends and well wishers.

Of course, Chuka Idigo knows that there cannot be two traditional rulers in the same community at the same time. To pretend that there can be more than one traditional ruler in one community at the same is to shows gross indiscipline and an unmistakable proclivity towards chaos and anarchy. To pretend that a traditional ruler can emerge in a place without the endorsement of kingmakers is to exhibit the kind of thinking and conduct incompatible with the decorum expected of any person who aspires to be a traditional monarch. To pretend that a traditional ruler can emerge without following due process and without recognition from the state government is to demonstrate crass ignorance of the 1976 law guiding the selection of traditional rulers in the country and the 1981 amended law in Anambra State dealing with the same subject.

Chinedu Idigo and all pretenders to the throne of traditional leadership in Anambra State must now come to terms with the fact that the state government will not condone any act of indiscipline and lawlessness from them. They will be made to feel the full weight of the law.

God bless Anambra State.”