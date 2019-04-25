Group Tasks Okowa, Others On all-inclusive Government

A Delta State socio cultural group, Ozoro Progressive Union (OPU), has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to run an all-inclusive government in his second term in office.

The President of the Ozoro Progressive Union, Lagos central (OPU) Mr. Kennedy Ozofere, made the call while congratulating Governor Okowa for his reelection and Mr. James Manager and Leo Okuweh, who were elected as Senator and member of House of Representative respectively.

Ozofere also called on Okowa and others to be closer to the electorates just as they did during electioneering campaign period, as well as to ensure that they fulfilled all the campaign promises made to the electorates.

The group also charged the governor to embark on mass empowerment of the electorates rather than individual empowerment, which the group said does not reflect on the State’s development.

According to Ozofere: “while congratulating our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his reelection, we’re also advising him not to embark on discriminating governance, he should run all inclusive government. Election has come and gone, the people of Delta State, especially, we people of Isoko North and South, have willingly gave him their mandate to govern them for another four years, so he should carry everyone in the State along in his scheme of things.

“We are also tasking on the Governor to embark on general empowerment of all Deltans and development of the State as a whole, and be more closer to the people just as he did when seeking their votes for his reelection. Now that he has been reelected he shouldn’t distance himself from the electorates.

“We are also calling on the Governor, Senator James Manager, Honourable Leo Okuweh and other elected politicians not to jettison all that they promised the electorates during electioneering campaign. In particular, I want Governor Okowa and the two federal lawmakers to come down to Isoko South and North and embark on massive developments just as they came out massively to vote them into offices.

“The two legislators should ensure that they contribute their quotas by ensuring that their presence at the Red and Green Chambers quicken development in their home State”.

Ozofere also commended a member of the union, Prince Eterigho Okuweh, for his roles in uniting all members of the union residing in Lagos State. While also encouraged him to join the politics, in order to contribute his quotas for the development of Delta State.