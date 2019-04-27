In Pictures: Buhari at the Oshodi Transport Interchange Commissioning

In Pictures: Buhari at the Oshodi Transport Interchange Commissioning

Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:37 am


 


President Buhari with Biodun Otunola, the CEO of Planet Projects, which conceived and built the Oshodi Transportation Interchange, commissioned on Wednesday in Lagos. In the middle is Gov. Ambode

Buhari, left, and Otunola inside the newly commissioned buses


President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, came to Lagos and commissioned the  Oshodi Transport Interchange

 

